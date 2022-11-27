Morita’s School of Dance holds craft fair to support students going to LA

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon-based Morita’s School of Dance held its first annual craft fair at their studio on Saturday.

The fair featured around 15 vendors from the greater Hermon-Bangor area, offering a wide assortment of holiday gifts to choose from. Jewelry, handmade home decor, holiday wreaths, and personal accessories like drink tumblers are just some of the items that were on display. There was even a fun “fairy hair” station set up, who weaved shiny tinsel strands into people’s hair!

The funds from the fair, along with raffle baskets, are supporting 12 of the studio’s dance students in attending the Dance Excellence program and competition, hosted in Los Angeles, CA.

“Dance Excellence is a wonderful program that’s designed for dancers,” explains owner and director of the studio Morita Tapley. The experience offers classes from instructors who specialize in a range of different forms and styles of dance, a performance at Universal Studios, and a showcase at the end where the dancers compete.

“The focus is not on competition which is wonderful,” says Tapley, “It’s international so they’ll meet people from all over the world.”

The raffle baskets are still available to enter - either through one of the 55 dance students, at Morita’s studio in Hermon, or at the Old Town Craft Fair next Saturday. The winners will be drawn on Dec. 10th, the same day of the team’s holiday performance Peakes Auditorium in Bangor.

Morita’s School of Dance provides an opportunity for everyone to get dancing, with classes designed from toddler to adult. They take new dance students starting in January.

For more information, visit the Morita’s School of Dance website or Facebook page.

