Moosehead Junction home heavily damaged by fire

Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST
GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - An apparent chimney fire left quite a bit of damage to a home in Greenville.

Fire fighters were called to Rockwood Road in Moosehead Junction around 10:30 Saturday night.

According to the Greenville Firefighters Association Facebook page, crews arrived to heavy smoke coming from the two story home.

Crews spent several hours first venting, and then extinguishing the fire.

Everyone was able to make it out safely including a pet, according to the Facebook post.

The home is heavily damaged on the second floor so no one is able to live there right now.

