Meet the Four-legged owners of Ben and Molly’s Christmas Tree Farm

SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - Christmas trees are leaving the field in droves at Ben and Molly’s Christmas Tree Farm much to the delight of the owners.

But when you talk a walk around the field, you’ll learn very quickly that these aren’t your traditional owners.

“Actually, we’re the workers. Ben and Molly really own the farm, and we just help them out,” said Robert Palmer of his two dogs Ben and Molly.

These four-legged entrepreneurs help run the farm year-round as they work to help their family sell 1,000 trees this season.

But the family says all that work is worth it.

“I love it. It’s you know, it just makes it all worthwhile. To see the smiles and the families together,” said Donna Palmer.

“When we’re out here in July and it’s 90 degrees and 90% humidity the only thing going through our mind is the children and the families and the joy that we help bring them,” said Robert.

Some of that hard work is shared by the littles ones when they help bring their tree back home.

“We tease them a lot. You know, kids, they don’t drag this tree back with dad, they don’t get the three C’s. Cookies, coco and candy canes,” Robert said.

When you walk around, you’ll also notice a few trees on the smaller side.

As these will be the trees taken home in a few years’ time.

“So when you’re looking at a six foot tree, it’s really like 11 years old. And then they’re like children, some will grow so tall and all sudden some will go to 10 feet in 6 years,” said Robert.

The Christmas tree farm aims to not only provide families with trees but memories as well.

“And what I’ve been finding out talking to a lot of families over the five years that we’ve been open is, this is the perfect time for everybody to put the phone and the tablets down and you come out here with your family. Usually, mum is that on that says no electronics. And they get to come out here and be a family and that’s the best thing,” Robert said.

If you’d like to learn more about the farm you can do so at their website here.

