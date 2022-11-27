Man charged with stealing Augusta Police Cruiser

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A man is behind bars after reportedly stealing a police cruiser in Augusta.

27-year old Kyle King is charged with Theft by Unauthorized Use. He’s described as being a transient in the Augusta area.

An Augusta police officer was at the police station Saturday taking a report in the lobby. When they went back outside to return to their marked cruiser, it was gone.

Police used GPS tracking and located the vehicle at Shaw’s Plaza.

When officer arrived. they were reportedly found King in the cruiser.

King was taken into to custody without incident. He is being held on $300 cash bail at Kennebec County Jail.

