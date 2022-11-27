House fire causes large plume of smoke over Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Calls came around 1pm Sunday afternoon for a fire in Augusta that created a plume of smoke that could be seen from miles away.

Tankers were on hand as the house is located in a non-hydrant district.

“It challenged them initially with the amount of fire that there was involved at the beginning of the fire. And then with the lack of hydrants, yes, but we had water readily available once it arrived here. They were quickly able to contain the fire to the back portion of the house,” said Battalion Chief Brian Chamberlin of the Augusta Fire Department.

Multiple different fire departments were on hand to assist.

“Augusta fire has an established tanker task force which is based on either side of the river we have an East Side tanker Task Force, and a West Side tanker Task Force. And those are preset by dispatch. And for this fire, we requested all of the West Side tankers and then some of the East Side that came as well because they heard the need for water,” said Chief Chamberlin.

“Within 45 minutes we were under control. Crews had the bulk of the fire knocked down initially and then we were able to get inside to get at the fire and we’re able to contain it,” Chief Chamberlin added.

No injuries have been reported at this time as all four people inside as well as two dogs, made it out safely.

While the extent of the damage has yet to be determined, those who live in the house have been displaced.

The Red Cross was on hand to assist them in finding a temporary place to stay.

The cause of the fire as well as damage to a telephone pole down the road is currently under investigation.

