Body washed ashore in Searsport

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating after they say a body washed ashore on Sears Island in Searsport this morning.

Police say a group of hikers called around 9:15 to report finding a man’s body.

According to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, the body is believed to have been in the water for some time.

The man is believed to be in his 20′s.

The body is at the Medical Examiner’s Office pending an autopsy.

This is a developing story with more updates to come.

