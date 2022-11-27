3-goal second period gets Men’s Hockey back in the win column

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine took on American International College in a Saturday matinee at the Alfond as the Black Bears looked to snap their five-game losing streak.

Maine took the lead just over 8 minutes into the first period with Nolan Renwick’s 3rd goal of the year.

Julius Janhonen evened the score for AIC off of a powerplay goal with 8:27 left to go.

The second period of the match proved decisive for the Black Bears.

The offense exploded with three goals, the first of which came from Lynden Breen just over a minute after the teams came back onto a clean sheet of ice.

Breen added his second goal of the night with 5:29 left to go in the Period extending Maine’s lead to 3-1.

Maine made it 4-1 just over a minute later with a goal from Donavan Villeneuve-Houle.

Luke Antonacci provided the final change to the score line to make it 5-1.

Victor Ostman saved 16 of the 17 shots he faced for his second win of the year.

Maine improves to 3-8-1. They’ll travel to the University of Vermont next weekend for a two-game series.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.