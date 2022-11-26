Woodlawn holds 1st annual “Turkey Trot”

Turkey Trot
Turkey Trot(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Ellsworth gathered at the Woodlawn Museum Friday to work off a little bit of Thursday’s Thanksgiving feast.

The first annual Woodlawn Turkey Trot offered runners and walkers a one-and-a-half mile course around the trails and lower-front fields of the museum.

About two dozen adults and children came out to the inaugural event, which the museum hopes will be the first of many day-after-Thanksgiving events in the future.

“Next year, as the turkey trot gets bigger, we’ve got a barn coming up behind me, and I hope that this time next year we’ll be having a reception in the barn, we’ll have coffee,” Woodlawn Museum’s Executive Director Kathy Young said. “It’ll be fabulous. And if it keeps growing, that’s what we want.”

Woodlawn is now closed for the season, but the museum does have some Christmas events coming up, including hosting Santa and a few of his reindeer.

To stay up to date on all the events at the Woodlawn Museum, visit their facebook page.

