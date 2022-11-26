Woman arrested after setting child’s stroller on fire

Charged with arson
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Lewiston Police arrested a woman Thursday after she set an unoccupied child’s stroller on fire.

It happened on Summer Street just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

Lewiston Police say 32-year-old Kris Burgess, who lives in Maine and Florida, was charged with Class A arson.

Police say the stroller was stored outdoors on a porch, which Burgess had also poured accelerants on.

Officials quickly put out the fire and found Burgess shortly after.

No one was injured.

Police say Burgess has no connection to the property she destroyed, and is being held without bail.

