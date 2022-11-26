United Maine Craftsmen Craft Fair returns for 47th year in Brewer

By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Some were on the hunt for a locally made gift.

This weekend saw the return of the annual Thanksgiving Arts and Crafts Show in Brewer.

The event, hosted by United Maine Craftsmen is in its 47th year.

Crafters from all over New England display and sell their unique handmade items.

”My favorite part is sharing what I do, I love what I do for a product, I enjoy my fellow vendors and the customers,” said Vendor and Co-Director of the Brewer show Connie Brown.

If you missed the Thanksgiving show - you can catch the 44th Annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Show at the Portland Expo, December 3rd and 4th.

More information can be found at unitedmainecraftsmen.com.

