Small Business Saturday celebrated in Downtown Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Well don’t hang up those shopping shoes just yet, because this Saturday is also known as Small Business Saturday.

On the Saturday after Black Friday, local small businesses hold their own set of sales to celebrate the season.

Downtown Bangor was no exception.

The day is celebrated by businesses hosting special events and sales.

The purpose behind it? To bolster the local economy, and support the business owners behind it.

”I strongly encourage everyone to either think about Downtown Bangor as a place you can get things you need for everyday life as well,” said Exec. Dir., Downtown Bangor Partnership Betsy Lundy It’s the things that the people in this area specifically need, it’s curated to people in this area in a way that larger businesses that are nationally minded are not necessarily identifying products for.”

For more information on participating businesses, you can visit Downtown Bangor on Facebook.

