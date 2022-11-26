“Pop-up Shops” are back at Ellsworth’s Maine Coast Mall

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Thanksgiving being fully behind us on the calendar means it’s once again time for the pop-up shops at the Maine Coast Mall in Ellsworth.

This year marks the 10th Christmas season for the craft fair at the mall.

75 vendors- some from as far as two hours away are in the malls lobby, selling hand made goods that will fit under tree.

Organizers say the pop-up shops offer crafters an extra opportunity to do business outside of the regular craft fair season.

”I get a lot of the crafters here at this time, because there are no other craft fairs that are popping up,” Maine Coast Mall Pop-up Shops Coordinator Kristin Wasson said.

“But it’s extra income for the vendors. It’s really helpful, so I think that’s a big benefit.”

The pop-up shops are open from 10 to 5 everyday through Christmas Eve...

With some vendors staying open as late as 7 or 8 pm.

