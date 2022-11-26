Penobscot Pioneers make statement with 12-0 debut win

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Merriam Webster defines a “Pioneer” as “a person or group that originates or helps open up a new line of thought, activity or method.”

It’s safe to say the Penobscot Pioneers local co-op girls hockey program are living up to the billing.

Consisting of seven local schools, the team is the only girls program north of Winslow.

It didn’t take long for the Pioneers to make a good first impression, taking down the Greely Rangers 12-0.

“It says that even though it’s our first year, we can still compete with everyone else in the state, and that we can go pretty far,” captain Emma McNeil, a junior at Bangor High School, said.

Head Coach Michael Keim kept the pre-game message simple for the program’s debut.

“I said, ‘Let’s make history. Let’s go in there with a bang, and get two wins for Varsity and JV.’”

“We just knew we wanted to go out there and score,” McNeil said.

There wasn’t an empty seat at a jam-packed Penobscot Ice Arena, and the girls made sure they sent their supporters home happy.

“I think the fans being here was awesome,” assistant captain Meghan Delahanty, a junior at Hampden Academy, said. “It brought a lot of energy to the rink, brought a lot of energy to us in the locker room, and out on the ice. I think it helped us succeed a lot.”

“Today was a really big community event,” Keim said. “We had two to three sets of bleachers that were filled, we had a blend of young women, older men and women just here supporting the team. It was just a great day for the community.”

Delahanty scored a hat trick, Abby Derosier notched a shutout, and 11 Pioneers got on the scoresheet in a total team effort.

“We had a lot of firsts today,” Keim said. “These ladies are proud with everybody. They’re all great teammates and great people.”

The Pioneers’ next game is Saturday, Dec. 3, in Gorham.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House

Latest News

Multi-vehicle crash
Multi-vehicle crash causes major backup on I-95 in Waterville
Winds Increasing Overnight
Pop-up shops
“Pop-up Shops” are back at Ellsworth’s Maine Coast Mall
Shoppers at The Briar Patch in Bangor take advantage of Plaid Friday discounts
Downtown Bangor shoppers visit old favorites, new spots on Plaid Friday