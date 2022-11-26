Multi-vehicle crash causes major backup on I-95 in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Fire-Rescue tells us a multi-vehicle crash has caused a major pile-up on I-95 north in Waterville.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of exit 130 as crews from Waterville, Delta, Winslow, Clinton and Albion are responding.

Officials say they have no time estimate on a full reopening.

We have reached out to Maine State Police for further details.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.