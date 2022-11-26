Multi-vehicle crash causes major backup on I-95 in Waterville

Multi-vehicle crash
Multi-vehicle crash(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Fire-Rescue tells us a multi-vehicle crash has caused a major pile-up on I-95 north in Waterville.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of exit 130 as crews from Waterville, Delta, Winslow, Clinton and Albion are responding.

Officials say they have no time estimate on a full reopening.

We have reached out to Maine State Police for further details.

