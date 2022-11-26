Increasing Winds Overnight. Sunny Saturday, Cloudy & Mild Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of low pressure continues to move into New Brunswick overnight and will continue to spin in clouds and isolated rain and snow showers. High pressure over the Ohio River Valley will begin to move in, making the pressure gradient tighten. This will result in increasing winds overnight. Northwesterly winds sustained at 10-20 mph will gust up to 30-40 mph at times. Lows will remain on the warmer side dropping down into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Skies will be clearing early Saturday morning as high pressure passes to our south. Winds will be at their strongest during the morning with northwest gusts up to 35 mph. Throughout the rest of the day, winds will be gradually tapering off. Saturday will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

A stronger low will move along the coast Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning. Most of Sunday will be dry with overcast skies with highs into the 40s and low 50s. Any precipitation will hold off until later in the afternoon and early evening. The current track of the low combined with the mild temperatures will result in a mostly rain event. Far northern Maine, north of Greenville & Millinocket, will have the best potential for seeing any snowfall. Totals will range from 2-4″ with pockets up to 5″. Rainfall totals for some will average from 0.25″ to 0.75″. Light rain & snow showers will continue into early Monday morning.

As the low exits the region on Monday, the pressure gradient will tighten, and winds will increase out of the north/northwest gusting up to 30 mph. Monday will be partly cloudy with highs ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s.

High pressure will move in by Tuesday and will bring mostly sunny skies and highs that will be dropping back down into the 30s.

A cold front by Wednesday afternoon will bring another chance for rain as temperatures will be well into the 40s and low 50s. This will last until early Thursday morning. Expect another breezy day on Thursday.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with isolated rain & snow showers. Lows in the 20s & 30s. Northwesterly winds will increase and will gust up to 40 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Strongest winds in the morning with NW gusts up to 35 mph, tapering into the afternoon. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with rain arriving later in the afternoon. Some snow is possible over the far north. Highs in the mid to upper 40s and some low 50s.

MONDAY: A few early AM showers followed by partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s & 40s. Breezy NNW winds.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs mostly in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

THURSDAY: Morning showers. Partly cloudy skies and breezy at times. Highs in the 30s & 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s and 30s.

