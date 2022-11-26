High pressure keeps us sunny and dry today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The low-pressure system that brought rain to the region yesterday is now cleared the area off to the north and east, swirling over the Canadian Maritimes. A ride of high-pressure nudges in the region from the west allowing for a pretty nice day today. Skies will be mostly sunny but a bit breezy, winds will be out of the NW at around 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. Winds taper off headed into the late afternoon and early evening hours. High temperatures today reach the upper 30′s to low 40′s.

Sunday, high pressure exits the region to our east as another low-pressure system tracks in from the southwest and rides along the DownEast coastal region bringing in precipitation for Sunday evening. This will be a rain event for most locations as high temperatures will be in the 40′s and 50′s. The exception here will be far northern Maine, north of Greenville & Millinocket, will have the best potential for seeing any snowfall. Totals will range from 2-4″ with pockets up to 5″. Rainfall totals for some will average from 0.25″ to 0.75″. Light rain & snow showers will continue into early Monday morning.

Monday, will be mostly cloudy as the low continues to exit to our northeast, winds become a bit breezy out of the NW at around 10-15 mph gusting up to 25 mph. Highs reach the low to mid 40′s. High pressure builds in once more keeping us dry and sunny for Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 30′s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies. Gusty winds this morning, gusting to 30 mph, tapering into the afternoon. High temperatures reach between 35-43.

TONIGHT: mostly clear skies, with low temperatures dropping between 25-35.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain moving in for the late afternoon. Snow showers are possible for areas north of Millinocket. Highs reach between 41-52.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers lingering into the early AM, drying out for the rest of the day. Winds will be out of the NW at around 10-15 mph. Highs reach the upper 30′s to mid 40′s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs, mostly in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

THURSDAY: Morning showers. Partly cloudy skies and breezy at times. Highs in the 30s & 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s and 30s.

