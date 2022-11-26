1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A crash on Interstate 95 in Waterville Friday night left one woman dead and several others injured.

Police say they received multiple reports just after 7 p.m. that icy road conditions contributed to multiple crashes in both the north and south bound lanes of I-95 on the Messalonskee bridge.

We’re told Michelle Demchak, 59, of Madison stopped her car to help a driver of a car that had crashed into the bridge barrier.

Police say Bradford Enos, 39, of Atkinson hit Demchack, who was standing near the car.

Demchak died at the scene.

Three others were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into Waterville for approximately 2.5 hours.

Overall, Maine State Police says 10 crashes were reported between the north and southbound lanes.

The crashes remain under investigation, but police believe speed appears to be a factor in all of them.

