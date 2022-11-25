Thanksgiving leftovers: turkey reuben

Turkey Reuben

If you’re looking to make a classic Reuben, substitute some thinly sliced corned beef for the turkey.

Ingredients

Serves 4

½ small head green cabbage, shredded

½ cup cider vinegar

2 tablespoons wholegrain mustard

1 tablespoon honey

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons chili sauce

1 tablespoon yellow onion, peeled and finely minced

1 teaspoon prepared horseradish

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

8 slices marble rye bread

8 slices Swiss cheese

1 pound cooked turkey, thinly sliced

Directions

1. In a saucepan, combine the cabbage, cider vinegar, mustard, and honey. Heat until the liquid comes to a boil. Then, reduce to a simmer, cover, and steam until the cabbage is tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and season to taste with salt and black pepper. Set aside.

2. Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl combine the mayonnaise with the chili sauce, onion, horseradish, and Worcestershire sauce. Season the mixture to taste with salt and black pepper. Set aside.

3. Butter one side of each slice of rye bread. Flip the slices of bread over and smear each slice with some of the reserved dressing. Then, top half of the slices of bread with a slice of Swiss cheese, a quarter of the turkey meat, some of the cabbage mixture, and finally another slice of Swiss cheese. Place the remaining slices of rye bread on top of the sandwiches.

4. Heat a non-stick sauté pan or cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Place the sandwiches in the skillet and toast, turning halfway through, until the bread is golden brown and the cheese has melted, 2 to 4 minutes per side. Remove the toasted sandwiches from the heat, cut in half, and serve.

