Thanksgiving leftovers: enchiladas

Chicken (or Turkey) Enchiladas

This is also a great recipe to use up that leftover Thanksgiving Day turkey meat. Just shred the leftover meat and use as a filling as directed below.

Ingredients

Serves 4

2 whole (4 split) bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts, patted dry

1 tablespoon olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 pound (about 8) tomatillos, husks removed, rinsed, and halved

1 white onion, peeled and cut into ½-inch slices

1 jalapeño, halved and seeds removed (optional)

4 cloves garlic, unpeeled

¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice

1 teaspoon ground cumin

12 corn tortillas (6 inches each), warmed

8 ounces Cheddar Jack cheese, shredded

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Arrange the chicken breasts on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Drizzle the chicken with the olive oil and season with salt and black pepper. Roast the chicken in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Then, arrange the tomatillos, onion, jalapeño, and garlic around the chicken. Continue to roast until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender, 15 to 20 minutes more. Remove and cool until easy to handle.

2. Discard the husks from the garlic, and transfer the cloves to the bowl of a food processor, fitted with the steel blade attachment. Add in the tomatillos, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, and lime juice. Pulse until the mixture is well pureed. Season with salt and black pepper.

3. Shred the chicken into a mixing bowl (discarding the skin and bones). Stir the cumin, as well as 1 cup of the tomatillo salsa, into the chicken. Season with salt and black pepper.

4. Pour the remaining tomatillo salsa into a shallow dish. Dip the warm tortillas in the salsa, coating both sides with the salsa. Fill each tortilla with some of the chicken mixture, and arrange the enchiladas, seam-side-down, in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Top the enchiladas with any remaining tomatillo salsa, and sprinkle with the cheese. Bake in the preheated 375°F oven until the cheese is hot and bubbly, about 15 minutes

