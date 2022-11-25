State Police responding to “suspicious death” in Poland
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
POLAND, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious death at a Poland home.
A Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson tells us the home is on Poplar Drive.
They say detectives and evidence response technicians will be processing the scene overnight.
We’ll share the latest as more details come forward.
