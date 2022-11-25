AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The River of trees in Augusta is back for its 6th annual event. this time it is at the Augusta Teen Center.

“We had it at the colonial theater for the last 5 years. and it was a great space but now they got seating in there so this space opened up and it’s perfect,” Michael Hall with Augusta Downtown Alliance said.

Hall said the event is all about the community.

“We invite the public to come in to bid on trees that were donated by businesses,” he said.

Businesses such as Bangor savings or Skowhegan savings bank. Hall says there is a 2 dollars admissions fee and people can purchase as many raffle tickets as they want to bid on the 45 trees available. The raffle tickets are 50 cents each.

“We also have a lot of community buy in, we have Rail Bird Art studio doing face painting for kids 12pm to 4pm Friday and Saturday and we have baked goods on sale from the Teen Center. We have bread of life doing hot cocoa,” he said.

The organization will randomly select the winning raffle tickets on Sunday and the winners will walk away with the tree and the prizes. Hall said proceeds from the event goes back to the community.

“It’s important because it kind of brings the community together and it benefits two really great causes the Augusta Teen Center which we are currently standing in and the Augusta Downtown Alliance.”

The 3-day event will continue Saturday from 10am to 8pm and Sunday from 10 am to 3pm. Hall said it is a great way to kick off the holiday spirit.

“I hope they walk away with a sense of having a great time at this event and sense of community. because that’s really what this is all about,” hall said.

