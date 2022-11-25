Rain with light snow in the mountains, north

WABI First Alert Weather
WABI First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will cross the state today. Light snow is expected across the mountains and northern Maine with rain everywhere else. Some mixing is possible in the foothills. It will be breezy along the coast with gusts to 30 mph.

Precipitation will come to an end this evening, but a few light snow showers may linger in the mountains and northern locations. Winds will also increase overnight. Northwest winds will gust to 30 mph but to near 40 mph or above in far eastern Maine and in the mountains.

Saturday looks to stay dry. The gusty northwest winds will continue through the morning and begin to fade through the afternoon.

A low will move in on Sunday and bring another round of rain starting late in the day. Rain may change over to snow Sunday night and into Monday morning for northern locations. Rain and snow showers will taper off through Monday morning.

TODAY: Rain with light snow in the mountains and north. Highs in the mid 30s to low 50s near the coast. South-southwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 30 along the coast.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Low in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 10-20 mph with gusts 30-40 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph. Northwest wind 10-20 mph with gusts 30-40 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain late in the day and overnight. Highs in mid 40s to low 50s. South wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few morning rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to low 50s West wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 30s to low 40s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

