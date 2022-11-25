Icy road conditions led to three separate crashes on the same road in New Sharon

One crash involved a tractor trailer losing control and spinning sideways on Mile Hill Road.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW SHARON, Maine (WMTW) - Icy road conditions were a major factor in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer truck on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon Friday morning, according to the Franklin County Sherriff’s Office.

Responding deputies say the driver of a tractor-trailer truck lost control due to ice and freezing rain while driving northbound and hit a parked Subaru Forrester which was in the breakdown lane because of the icy road. The collision caused the front of the truck to bury itself into a deep ditch, while the trailer swung 180 degrees and hit two different cars parked on the other side of the road.

FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PRESS RELEASE NOVEMBER 25, 2022 Subject: Multi vehicle accident in New...

Posted by Town of New Sharon, Maine on Friday, November 25, 2022

Police say the drivers of those cars were both outside at the time; one managed to avoid getting hit by the trailer by diving to the ground, but another was hit by the trailer and thrown to the ground.

Several ambulances responded to the scene, along with New Sharon and Chesterville Fire units. The drivers and occupants of all vehicles involved were taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital; the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The Department of Environmental Protection also responded to the scene to clean up fuel that had spilled from the tractor-trailer.

