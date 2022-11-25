Betsy Webb, former Bangor Superintendent of Schools, passes away

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor School Department’s longtime Superintendent of Schools has died.

TV5 has learned that Dr. Betsy Webb passed away Thanksgiving morning.

Webb, who was working as a Libra Professor of Educational Leadership at the University of Maine, was previously in charge of Bangor schools for 13 years.

Officials with UMaine tell TV5 that Webb, who had battled illness previously, had gone into hospice care earlier this week.

She worked in education for four decades as both a teacher and administrator.

Dr. Webb was named the 2013 Maine Superintendent of the Year and in 2012 was the Maine School Superintendents’ Association Outstanding Leadership Award Winner.

The Bangor School Department released a statement, saying in part, “Dr. Webb was a devoted leader and champion of educational excellence in Bangor and the State of Maine ... Her impact is profound and lasting.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.