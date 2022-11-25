Bangor firefighters “Fill the Boot” for MDA

By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor firefighters have a long tradition of raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Northern New England.

On Friday, their efforts continued with their annual “Fill the Boot” fundraiser.

Bangor’s Professional Firefighters were back out near the Bangor Mall collecting money for kids and adults with neuromuscular diseases.

“Fill the Boot” has been a tradition for Bangor Fire for more than 20 years.

Each year, they’re able to raise thousands of dollars in just a matter of hours.

More than $750,000,000 has been raised by the International Association of Firefighters since 1954.

With the help of the union - there are now 19 different medications on the market to help fights these diseases.

Bangor’s Professional Firefighters final fundraiser, The Jingle Bell Ball is Friday, December 9th.

It will be held at Anah Shrine in Bangor.

Tickets are $50.

Click here to buy tickets.

Just a couple weeks left before the Jingle Bell Ball presented by Darling's Bangor Ford and Darling's Agency! You can...

Posted by Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772 on Tuesday, November 22, 2022

