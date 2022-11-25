Authorities respond to incident at Lumberton, N.C., Walmart on Black Friday

Authorities were at the scene of an incident at a Walmart in Lumberton, North Carolina, on...
Authorities were at the scene of an incident at a Walmart in Lumberton, North Carolina, on Black Friday.(Gray News, file)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Authorities were at the scene of an incident at a Walmart in North Carolina on Black Friday.

In a statement provided to WMBF News regarding the incident, Walmart said it is “working closely with local law enforcement.”

WMBF News has reached out to the Lumberton Police Department for more information.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine

Latest News

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
Bangor firefighters have a long tradition of raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy...
Bangor firefighters “Fill the Boot” for MDA
11-25-22
Rain and snow showers tapering off Friday afternoon
Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart,...
Teenage employee among 6 killed in Virginia Walmart shooting