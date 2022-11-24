State Police, Ellis Family Market donate Thanksgiving dinners

40 local families now have a full dinner to serve this Thanksgiving thanks to State Police and local business.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 40 local families now have a full dinner to serve this Thanksgiving thanks to State Police and local business.

Maine State Police Troop F, along with Ellis Family Market in Patten, delivered 40 baskets to families across northern Penobscot and Southern Aroostook counties.

This is a yearly tradition for State Police and the market.

