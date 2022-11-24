Mostly Sunny & Chilly Today, Rain & Mixed Rain/Snow Showers Likely Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure building across the area today will bring us a mostly sunny and chilly Thanksgiving. There will be some high cloudiness moving in this afternoon. After a cold start, temperatures will climb to the low to mid-30s for highs in most spots this afternoon. Areas south of Bangor will top off closer to 40°. Clouds will increase tonight as our next weathermaker approaches. Overnight lows will be in the 20s for most spots, some teens possible across the north.

A cold front will cross the state Friday bringing showers to the area later in the morning through the evening hours. South/southwesterly winds ahead of the cold front will usher some warmer air into the region. This will allow precipitation with the front to fall as rain for most spots, with some rain/snow mix across the north mainly from Greenville to Millinocket northward. Any accumulations across the north look to be less than 1″. Showers will move out Friday night as the cold front moves to our east. High pressure will build into the area Saturday giving us a brighter and drier start to the weekend with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s under mostly sunny skies. High pressure will keep us dry for much of the day Sunday. As our next storm system approaches, we’ll see increasing clouds Sunday with some late day showers possible, mainly south and west of Bangor. Temperatures on Sunday will be warmer with most spots in the 40s to near 50°. Low pressure, moving out of the Great Lakes Region, is forecast to cross through Maine Sunday night and Monday morning. Warmer air in place will result in precipitation falling as rain for most spots Sunday night and during the first half of Monday. Northern areas could see more of a rain/snow mix otherwise it looks like rain for most locales. Showers will continue Monday morning before tapering off during the afternoon as low pressure exits the region. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 40s. Drier and brighter weather is expected Tuesday.

Today: Mostly sunny. Chilly with highs between 30°-39°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows between 18°-30°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain/snow showers likely north, rain showers likely south mainly late morning through the afternoon. Highs between 36°-49°, warmest along the coast. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Late day rain showers possible, mainly south and west of Bangor. Rain at night, rain & mix north. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Rain/snow showers north, rain showers south, mainly during the morning. Highs near 40° north, 40s to near 50° elsewhere.

