Lynde Lodge in Hermon hosts 14th annual Thanksgiving meal

Lynde Lodge hosts community meal event.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - In Hermon Thursday - folks were eating till their hearts were content.

The Lynde Lodge brought back their traditional Thanksgiving meal, free of charge and open to everyone.

This was the 14th year for the event.

More than 160 meals went out the door in just the first hour and a half.

The masons cooked 26 turkeys to feed the community - and all the fixings too of course.

This is just one way they give back - year after year.

“In today’s age if everybody took five minutes to do better, the world would be a better place, so this is our part of our five minutes. We have people that donate on a regular basis so all the donations we are taking next year are paying for next year’s Thanksgiving so we’re already planning for next year,” said Rick Spreng of Lynde Lodge #174.

In their first year they were feeding about 100 people on Thanksgiving.

Last year they fed more than 500.

