Husson University provides Thanksgiving dinners to those in need

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Surging food costs made it challenging for some Mainers to put a Thanksgiving meal on their table.

For the third consecutive year, Husson University made sure Bangor area seniors and others had a hot meal.

Husson University’s Dining Services partnered with the Caleb Group and Harbor Management to prepare and deliver meals to those in need.

149 meals were sent out Thursday morning to residents living at Bradford Commons and Kenduskeag Terrace.

This annual effort gives residents a chance to enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal without having to worry about their financial situation.

Staff say they are always so appreciative.

“This is amazing in my world,” said Bob Sedgwick, the director of dining services at Husson University. “Usually, the week afterwards I’ll probably get 70 thank you cards from the residents through the Caleb Group, which is nice to have that reinforcement that people appreciate what we’re doing here in the greater Bangor community, and our efforts to support the Caleb Group, our efforts to support people who may not have family or access to food, all these different things go into it. So, it’s really rewarding. I’ll post the cards here in the kitchen, so the entire staff get a chance to see it and really continue to help build that team that we have here.”

“It’s a day where a lot of people don’t get to eat with their families and helping them out, I think it is more rewarding than I thought it was going to be,” said Husson student Rowan Lamoureux.

It’s estimated that this year’s Thanksgiving meal costs about 13.5% more compared to last year - so this effort could not be timelier.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.