Glenburn man possibly “seeking armed confrontation” arrested on drug, gun charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police arrested a Glenburn man Friday believed to have been seeking an armed confrontation with law enforcement.

Police say they arrested 37-year-old Ryan Thibodeau at a traffic stop.

They say multiple area agencies had shared memos indicating he may be possessing drugs and firearms.

Bangor Police charged Thibodeau with felony counts of aggravated drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He remains at the Penobscot County Jail.

