Chilly tonight with increasing clouds

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tonight we remain dry with increasing clouds ahead of a front that moves through on Friday. Overnight lows drop into the teens and 20′s inland, and the lower 30′s along the coast.

Friday a cold front will cross the area providing showers starting in the late morning lasting through the evening hours. Out ahead of the front southerly winds usher in warmer air allowing for precipitation to fall as rain in most locations. Some snow/rain mix will fall across areas like Greenville and Rangely and areas north. Any accumulations across the north look to be less than 1″. Showers will move out Friday night as the cold front moves to our east.

A ridge of high pressure builds in for Saturday allowing for mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the 30′s and 40′s. High pressure keeps us dry most of our day on Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday will be the warmest they have been in a while; high temperatures reach the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Clouds increase Sunday evening with scattered showers moving in after dinner time Sunday night. Northern areas could see more of a rain/snow mix otherwise it looks like rain for most locales. Scattered showers will continue Monday morning before tapering off during the afternoon. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 40s. Drier and sunnier conditions move in for Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with lows dropping in between 15-30, winds will be light and variable.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers for area south of Millinocket, and a snow/rain mix for areas north of Millinocket. High temperatures get between 38-48.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Late day rain showers possible, mainly south and west of Bangor. Rain at night, rain & mix north. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Rain/snow showers north, rain showers south, mainly during the morning. Highs near 40° north, 40s to near 50° elsewhere.

