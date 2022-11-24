33rd Annual Thanksgiving tradition continues at Messalonskee High School in Oakland

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - It was the 33rd annual thanksgiving tradition at Messalonskee High School in Oakland. Much like last year, they served approximately 1500 meals Thursday including ones delivered.

“We had turkey, we had stuffing, squash, mixed vegetables and then mashed potatoes,” Owen Corrigan said.

Corrigan has been a volunteering at the event for 11 years. He says it is all about the smile and the people they serve.

“Today, I was a cook, I got here at about quarter to 6 this morning and started with the ovens,” he said.

For Mike Marston who helped start the tradition over 30 decades ago, he says it is not just about providing meals, it also about providing a community so people don’t feel alone during the holidays.

“It is really about neighbor helping neighbor, we don’t care what social bracket you are in, what race you are or what gender you are. none of those matters, we just want you to feel welcomed,” Marston said.

Bill Farnham agrees. He said it has become a tradition for he and his wife.

“We come here, it has been 7 years except for COVID year. This is how we celebrate Thanksgiving,” Farnham said.

Although he enjoys the meal, Farnham said it is about being together and loving each other, especially at a time like this.

“Being here with the community, that’s the only way I can describe it. The food to me is secondary to me. It is me wanting to help the people and make them feel like they are important because every person is important,” Farhnam said.

