Winterport man charged with burglary and theft

Winterport man charged with burglary and theft
Winterport man charged with burglary and theft(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKS Maine (WABI) - A Winterport man has been indicted on multiple charges after police say he stole more than $10,000 worth of items in Brooks.

68-year-old James Hatch is charged with burglary and theft.

State police were called to a home on Morgan Pitch road for a burglary last May.

The caller reported a snow blower and generator, among other electronics and tools, had been taken.

The next week, that person called back to report another nearby property had also been burglarized and a cookstove was taken.

Police say the property was recovered and returned.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown

Latest News

Lynde Lodge hosts community meal event.
Lynde Lodge hosts its 13th community meal event
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Maine Ocean
Facial recognition can help conserve seals, scientists say
Quiet Leading Up To Thanksgiving