Winterport man charged with burglary and theft

BROOKS Maine (WABI) - A Winterport man has been indicted on multiple charges after police say he stole more than $10,000 worth of items in Brooks.

68-year-old James Hatch is charged with burglary and theft.

State police were called to a home on Morgan Pitch road for a burglary last May.

The caller reported a snow blower and generator, among other electronics and tools, had been taken.

The next week, that person called back to report another nearby property had also been burglarized and a cookstove was taken.

Police say the property was recovered and returned.

