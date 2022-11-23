TSA agents find cat in family’s suitcase

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A TSA officer was shocked to find a family’s pet stowed inside a checked bag at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. According to a spokesperson for TSA, the orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.

The traveler said the cat belonged to someone else in his household. A TSA spokesperson said the cat has been returned safely to its home.

