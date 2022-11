ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) -A beloved tradition in midcoast Maine is back this Friday.

The annual lighting of the Rockland lobster trap tree will take place at Mildred Merrill park at 6 p.m.

The event is a part of the Rockland Festival of Lights celebration.

For more information, check out the Rockland Main Street Facebook page.

