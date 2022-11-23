Mix of Sun & Clouds Today, No Travel Concerns

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak cold front will cross the state today. The front doesn’t have much moisture with it and is expected to be more of a cloud producer than anything. That being said, a few isolated snow showers cannot be completely ruled out however most locales will likely stay dry. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 30s to low 40s, warmest towards the coast. High pressure will build into the area tonight, setting us up with a clear and very cold night. Temperatures will be in the teens to near 20° for most spots, warmest along the coast. However, northern areas will likely dip to the single digits to near 10° especially from Greenville to Millinocket northward. I wouldn’t be surprised to see spots across northern Aroostook County drop below 0°.

High pressure will bring us a sunny and chilly Thanksgiving Day. After a cold start, temperatures will climb to the 30s for highs Thursday afternoon. Clouds return for Friday as a cold front moves into the region. This will bring us some showers especially later Friday morning through the afternoon. Temperatures ahead of the front will be a bit warmer so with highs reaching the upper 30s to mid-40s. Showers will be in the form of rain for areas south of Greenville and Millinocket while areas to the north see mixed rain and snow showers. The showers will move out Friday night as the cold front moves to our east. High pressure will build into the area Saturday giving us a brighter and drier start to the weekend with highs mainly in the mid-30s to near 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere under mostly sunny skies. Low pressure is forecast to move into the area Sunday. This is looking like a warmer storm resulting in periods of rain likely for the second half of our weekend.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated snow showers possible. Highs between 32°-43°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear and very cold. Lows between 1°-19°, warmest along the coast. Light north/northwest wind.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny. Chilly with highs between 31°-39°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain/snow showers possible north, rain showers possible south late morning through the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs near 40° north, 40s to near 50° elsewhere.

