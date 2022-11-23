Lynde Lodge hosts its 13th community meal event

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) -Folks looking for a traditional sit down thanksgiving meal will find it for free in Hermon Thursday.

The Lynde Lodge is once again putting on its community meal.

This is the 13th year for the event, and when they say everyone is invited, they mean it.

Last year, they hosted about 450 people and would love to exceed that this year.

The meal will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For a list of places to get a free thanksgiving meal this year around the region, click here

