Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: LiveSafe program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We all know someone who may be living on their own, and for folks who are particularly at risk of falling - they may have mobility problems, balance disorders, chronic illnesses, or impaired vision.

Cindy Smith, the manager of LiveSafe and RossCare operations, tells us about a service through Northern Light for those who live alone and may be at risk of falling and needing help.

Fall Risk Assessment (Northern Light Health)

For more information, visit: https://northernlighthealth.org/LiveSafe

