Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: LiveSafe program

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We all know someone who may be living on their own, and for folks who are particularly at risk of falling - they may have mobility problems, balance disorders, chronic illnesses, or impaired vision.

Cindy Smith, the manager of LiveSafe and RossCare operations, tells us about a service through Northern Light for those who live alone and may be at risk of falling and needing help.

Fall Risk Assessment
Fall Risk Assessment(Northern Light Health)
For more information, visit: https://northernlighthealth.org/LiveSafe

