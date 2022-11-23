Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: LiveSafe program
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We all know someone who may be living on their own, and for folks who are particularly at risk of falling - they may have mobility problems, balance disorders, chronic illnesses, or impaired vision.
Cindy Smith, the manager of LiveSafe and RossCare operations, tells us about a service through Northern Light for those who live alone and may be at risk of falling and needing help.
For more information, visit: https://northernlighthealth.org/LiveSafe
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.