Cold Tonight. Mostly Sunny Thanksgiving

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Canadian high-pressure system will be building into the region overnight. This will clear out the cloud cover during the first part of the night and will result in one of our coldest nights so far this season. Lows north of Greenville & Millinocket will drop down into the single digits above and below zero with the rest of the region staying in the teens and a few low 20s.

For Thanksgiving Day, it will be a cold start but with the sunshine, temperatures will be warming into to mid to upper 30s. Most locations will have highs above freezing. Clouds will begin to move in by the early evening ahead of cold front that will arrive on Friday.

A more active and warmer pattern is expected after Thanksgiving. Temperatures in the 40s and expected through the weekend with some areas trying for close to 50° by Sunday. For Friday, a cold front will cross the region and will bring the chance for snow in the mountains, rain along the coast and a mix of rain and snow in between. Snowfall totals will be light with the mountains expected around 1-3″. Saturday will be dry and mostly sunny. A stronger low will move along the coast Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning. The current track of the low combined with the mild temperatures will result in a mostly rain event. Far northern Maine along the International Border will have the best potential for seeing any snowfall. Rainfall totals for some will average from 0.25″ to 0.75″.

As the low exits the region on Monday, the pressure gradient will tighten, and winds will increase out of the north/northwest gusting up to 35 mph. Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s.

High pressure will move in by Tuesday and will bring mostly sunny skies and highs that will be dropping back down into the 30s.

Another low by Wednesday will bring a chance for rain showers.

TONIGHT: Skies clearing overnight. Lows will range from below zero over the Crown of Maine to the low 20s along the coast. Light NNW wind.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly sunny with highs ranging from near freezing to the upper 30s. WSW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain/snow inland with rain along the coast. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with rain arriving later in the afternoon. Some snow is possible over the far north. Highs in the mid to upper 40s and some low 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s & 40s. Breezy at times.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers possible with highs in the 30s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.