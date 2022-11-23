Body of missing hiker found in the White Mountains

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, N.H. (WMTW) - The body of a missing hiker who was last seen Sunday morning in the White Mountains of New Hampshire was found Wednesday, Fish and Game officials said.

Officers said the body of Emily Sotelo, who would have turned 20 years old Wednesday, was being flown out of the search area in Franconia Notch.

Her body was found on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said more information would be released Wednesday afternoon.

Sotelo was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place campground near Franconia Notch and had not been seen since.

Sotelo planned to hike three peaks that day. Her family said she was an experienced hiker, but that she did not have a lot of winter hiking experience.

Temperatures in the search area had been around zero, with wind chills approaching 30 below. On Monday, search crews actually had to drop to their hands and knees to get off one of the mountains.

