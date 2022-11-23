Bangor firefighters will ‘Fill the Boot’ Friday for MDA

Bangor firefighter, Jared Bowden, takes a donation Friday for the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Northern New England.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While you’re out doing some Black Friday shopping, be sure to be on the lookout for Bangor firefighters.

Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772 will be out at the intersection of Hogan Road and Bangor Mall Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to “Fill the Boot.”

All the money raised will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Northern New England.

This is a Black Friday tradition for Bangor Fire going on now for more than two decades.

The International Association of Firefighters is MDA’s biggest supporter raising more than $750,000,000 since 1954.

With that help, more than 19 different medications are now on the market to help fight muscular dystrophy.

