Bangor businesses to celebrate “Plaid Friday”
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you looking to avoid the stress, traffic, and long lines at big box stores this weekend?
How about checking some items off your Christmas list by shopping at downtown Bangor businesses?
Stores will be celebrating “Plaid Friday,” a nationwide initiative that encourages shopping local on the biggest day for holiday sales, Black Friday.
Bangor businesses will be getting into the holiday spirit, offering deals and discounts.
And, don’t forget about Small Business Saturday.
You can help support local culture while also making a tangible impact on the local economy.
Click here for a list of participating businesses.
