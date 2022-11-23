Bangor businesses to celebrate “Plaid Friday”

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you looking to avoid the stress, traffic, and long lines at big box stores this weekend?

How about checking some items off your Christmas list by shopping at downtown Bangor businesses?

Stores will be celebrating “Plaid Friday,” a nationwide initiative that encourages shopping local on the biggest day for holiday sales, Black Friday.

Shop local and stress free in Downtown Bangor this holiday season during Downtown Bangor PLAID FRIDAY on FRIDAY,... Posted by Downtown Bangor on Monday, November 7, 2022

Bangor businesses will be getting into the holiday spirit, offering deals and discounts.

“One really fun thing we have going on is at Salty Brick Market, we’re going to have WKIT here broadcasting live, giving away gift certificates to businesses, and Woodland Pond School is going to be here wrapping presents as a fundraiser. So, you can bring down any presents that you buy that day or some you already have stashed at home and have the kids wrap them for you.”

And, don’t forget about Small Business Saturday.

You can help support local culture while also making a tangible impact on the local economy.

