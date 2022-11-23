Bangor businesses to celebrate “Plaid Friday”

It's a local version of Black Friday - without the long lines.
It's a local version of Black Friday - without the long lines.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you looking to avoid the stress, traffic, and long lines at big box stores this weekend?

How about checking some items off your Christmas list by shopping at downtown Bangor businesses?

Stores will be celebrating “Plaid Friday,” a nationwide initiative that encourages shopping local on the biggest day for holiday sales, Black Friday.

Shop local and stress free in Downtown Bangor this holiday season during Downtown Bangor PLAID FRIDAY on FRIDAY,...

Posted by Downtown Bangor on Monday, November 7, 2022

Bangor businesses will be getting into the holiday spirit, offering deals and discounts.

And, don’t forget about Small Business Saturday.

You can help support local culture while also making a tangible impact on the local economy.

Click here for a list of participating businesses.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown

Latest News

Lynde Lodge hosts community meal event.
Lynde Lodge hosts its 13th community meal event
Lynde Lodge
Lynde Lodge
Bangor firefighter, Jared Bowden, takes a donation Friday for the Muscular Dystrophy...
Bangor firefighters will ‘Fill the Boot’ Friday for MDA
DTH Greenville
DTH Greenville