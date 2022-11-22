The Sweet Spot Bakery gets new location

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Just in time for holiday cookie season, Hogan Road in Bangor has a new sweet spot.

The Maine Square Mall shopping center is the new home of The Sweet Spot Bakery.

Tuesday marks the Grand Opening.

Formerly located downtown, the bakery has been growing and was in need of more space. Now in their new location, they’re happy to offer a bright space and lots of treats.

Whether you’re stopping by for a cup of coffee, grabbing a buzzin’ tea, or a cake pop for the ride home, Sweet Spot has you covered.

Owner Hannah Carrier says relocating to the new spot was a good move.

Carrier said: “We thought, what a perfect spot with the windows and the light. It really just fits our vibe. So, this time around, we wanted to go really big. We wanted to go neon signs and floral and just something that made people happy and something that was fresh and clean and something a little different than what everybody else is doing in Bangor. We’re really excited. We know a lot of people in this area, a lot of other business owners, so we’re just really excited for all of our customers who visited us downtown and who have supported us through this entire endeavors. We’re really excited for them to come back and check us out and come hang out with us and see all the new goodies in the case.”

