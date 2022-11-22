Reality TV’s Chrisleys sentenced for bank fraud, tax evasion

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Todd and Julie Chrisley were driven by greed as they engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle, federal prosecutors said, arguing the reality television stars should receive lengthy prison sentences. They were found guilty on federal charges in June and are set to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross in a hearing that begins Monday, Nov. 21.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Federal prosecutors say reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were driven by greed as they engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle.

The Chrisleys gained fame with their show “Chrisley Knows Best.”

They were found guilty on federal charges in June and are set to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross in a hearing that begins Monday and is likely to extend into Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors say they should receive lengthy prison sentences.

Lawyers for Todd Chrisley are asking for a considerably lighter prison sentence, while Julie Chrisley’s lawyers have asked for no prison time at all.

