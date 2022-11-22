Perfect Travel Conditions Again Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure passing to our south will bring us mostly clear skies through the first half of the night. Clouds will begin to move in from the northwest as a cold front approaches the region. This front will also bring the chance of scattered snow showers in the mountains into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will range from the upper teens north to the low 30s along the coastline.

The rest of Wednesday will have partly cloudy skies with light snow showers in the mountains. Highs will reach the 30s & 40s.

By Thanksgiving, a Canadian high pressure will move into the region bringing mostly sunny, but cold conditions. Highs will hover at if not below freezing.

Thanksgiving Day will have mostly sunny skies and chilly conditions as highs will only be in the 20s & 30s. (WABI)

A more active and warmer pattern is expected after Thanksgiving. Temperatures in the 40s and expected through the weekend with some areas trying for close to 50° by Saturday and Sunday. For Friday, a cold front will cross the region and will bring the chance for snow in the mountains, rain along the coast and a mix of rain and snow in between. Snowfall totals will be light with the mountains expected around 1-3″.

Cold front on Friday will bring rain along the coast, snow far north and a mix in between. This will not be a significant event. (WABI)

Saturday will be dry and mostly cloudy. A stronger low will move along the coast Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning. The current track of the low combined with the mild temperatures will result in a mostly rain event. Far northern Maine along the International Border will have the best potential for seeing any snowfall. Rainfall totals for some will average from 0.25″ to 0.75″.

Low pressure will move along the coastline bringing most of us rain into Sunday night. (WABI)

As the low exits the region on Monday, the pressure gradient will tighten, and winds will increase out of the north/northwest gusting up to 35 mph. Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s.

High pressure will move in by Tuesday and will bring mostly sunny skies and highs that will be dropping back down into the 30s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with light snow showers north. Lows ranging from the teens north to the low 30s along the coast. WSW winds 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with light snow in the mountains. Highs in the 30s & 40s. WNW wind 5-15 mph.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Rain/snow inland with rain along the coast. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 40s, close to 50°.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with rain. Some snow far north. Highs in the mid to upper 40s and some low 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s & 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.