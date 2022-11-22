Penquis and other community partners join with Versant for Power Match program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As temperatures drop, people begin to worry about how they’re going to pay their energy bills this season. But, there is help out there.

Penquis and Downeast Community Partners have partnered with Versant Power for the “Power Match” program.

This charitable matching program will help provide electricity bill credits to customers in need.

Versant has agreed to match all donations up to $200,000 and has provided $60,000 to begin helping customers immediately.

In addition, other partners in the community are doing their part to match and encourage others to donate to the cause.

Jennifer Giosia of Penquis said: “Versant came up with this wonderful idea, and we are going to be helping people that are not eligible for the normal LIHEAP Emergency Assistance Program for their electric. And we will be able to help people under this power match program.”

Kendra Overlook of Versant said: “We can’t just do things on our own. We need to bring together partners to find solutions to the problems that people are facing in our communities. And I’m just really pleased that we we’re able to bring this all together and launch this really important initiative at this time of the year.”

Sharon Catus of Downeast Community Partners said: “These pillars within our community who are stepping up to challenge others who are of means to be able to support these programs, too. This is just a fabulous thing. And we do. We do believe that it can make an impact in the homes of folks this winter.”

Rebecca Palmer also of Downeast Community Partners said: “The bottom line is, these funds go directly back into these individuals’ homes in a way that who’s gonna argue it’s a benefit, and it’s a critical benefit. So, we’re really interested in the bottom line and its impact in people’s lives.”

For details on the program and how you can donate, go to penquis.org

