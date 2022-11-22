Orland-based non-profit get $600K from Bezos fund to help homeless

ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - They’re calling it a game-changer.

A non-profit based in Orland that helps families in Hancock and Washington Counties who are experiencing homelessness just received a gift of more than a half a million dollars.

H.O.M.E Inc. says they have received $600,000 from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund.

It’s the largest grant in the history of the non-profit.

They say their team is thrilled to use the money to help families who are struggling find permanent housing.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos launched the fund back in 2018.

H.O.M.E. Executive Director Tracey Hair says Day 1 awarded them the grant based on the work they’ve done over the years.

“It allows us the flexibility really to direct the funding and the work to families already in the crisis of homelessness. And as you know, there’s more and more folks that we’re hearing about that are living in cars. And so we were really proud of the impact that we’ve made in our community. And I think this grant will build on our work to quickly move families out of homelessness,” says Hair.

She says the funding will go towards a three-phase approach. Phases one and two include rapid outreach to families experiencing homelessness and restructuring their shelters.

They are actively looking for multi-unit building for permanent housing which would complete phase three.

For more information on Day One: https://www.bezosdayonefund.org/day1familiesfund

For more information on H.O.M.E.: https://homemmausa.org/

