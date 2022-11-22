Mostly Sunny & Chilly Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will clear the state early this morning followed by high pressure building in for the day today. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and a chilly day with highs in the 30s. The gusty west/northwest wind will continue this morning with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible then diminishing and becoming light and variable as we head through the afternoon. Another disturbance heads our way tonight and will bring us more clouds for the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop back to the 20s for nighttime lows.

A weak cold front is forecast to cross the state Wednesday. The front doesn’t have much moisture with it and is expected to be more of a cloud producer than anything. That being said, we’ll have the chance for a few scattered snow showers mainly across the north and mountains otherwise most areas look dry. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. High pressure returns for our Thanksgiving Day bringing us a sunny and chilly day. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s. High pressure will keep us dry through Friday morning. A cold front approaching the area will bring clouds into the state Friday along with rain showers during the afternoon and evening. Warmer air moving in ahead of the front should allow for precipitation in most spots to fall as rain Friday afternoon however northern locales could see some rain/snow mix. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Showers will move out Friday night as the cold front moves to our east. High pressure will build into the area Saturday giving us a brighter and drier start to the weekend with highs mainly in the 40s under partly to mostly sunny skies. We may see some more rain or rain/snow mix on Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 30°-40°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible this morning then diminishing this afternoon.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to near 30°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few snow showers possible across the north and mountains. Highs between 33°-43°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny. Chilly with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Friday: Becoming cloudy. Afternoon rain/snow showers possible north, rain showers possible south. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs mainly in the 40s.

