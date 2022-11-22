Dedham teenager making Maine better, one pie at a time

Skylar Manhart
Skylar Manhart(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Dedham teenager is on a mission to make Maine better, one pie at a time.

For the third-straight year, we’re following the story of Skyler Manhart.

When she was a sophomore at Hampden Academy, she started a fundraiser selling homemade pies for Thanksgiving.

It was supposed to be a small undertaking.

Skyler thought she’d sell about 30 pies.

Instead, the idea took off, and the now-senior has baked hundreds of pies throughout the years.

They cost $20 each with all proceeds benefiting the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

“I just think that it’s important for people to see someone young, like starting as a sophomore that can make that change. I think a lot of the time we think that we have just have to wait, we like aren’t old enough. We’re told we’re not old enough to make anything really happen, but this project has proved that that’s not true. And I’m making a difference that everyone here helping me is making a difference,” Manhart said.

From repeat customers to the volunteers helping her out, Skyler says her favorite part has been the people.

She plans to go to college next year but hopes someone else from the community will step up and take over the project.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown

Latest News

Quiet Leading Up To Thanksgiving
The Sweet Spot Bakery
The Sweet Spot Bakery gets new location
Penquis
Penquis and other community partners join with Versant for Power Match program
A school teacher in Pittsfield says she's thankful for the support of the contractors who came...
Community supports Pittsfield teacher after a bad experience with a contractor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday