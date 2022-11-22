Dedham teenager making Maine better, one pie at a time

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Dedham teenager is on a mission to make Maine better, one pie at a time.

For the third-straight year, we’re following the story of Skyler Manhart.

When she was a sophomore at Hampden Academy, she started a fundraiser selling homemade pies for Thanksgiving.

It was supposed to be a small undertaking.

Skyler thought she’d sell about 30 pies.

Instead, the idea took off, and the now-senior has baked hundreds of pies throughout the years.

They cost $20 each with all proceeds benefiting the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

“I just think that it’s important for people to see someone young, like starting as a sophomore that can make that change. I think a lot of the time we think that we have just have to wait, we like aren’t old enough. We’re told we’re not old enough to make anything really happen, but this project has proved that that’s not true. And I’m making a difference that everyone here helping me is making a difference,” Manhart said.

From repeat customers to the volunteers helping her out, Skyler says her favorite part has been the people.

She plans to go to college next year but hopes someone else from the community will step up and take over the project.

